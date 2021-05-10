Nashville Ballet LIVE

Katie Vasilopoulos talked about the Nashville Ballet’s first live performance since the pandemic and how she feels about her last appearance with the Ballet before she retires. Nashville Ballet is at Ascend Amphitheater for an outdoor, limited-capacity performance featuring live music on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at 7:30pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.nashvilleballet.com.
