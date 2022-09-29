Nashville Ballet's Cinderella

Nashville Ballet company dancer Julie Eisen gave a preview of their upcoming production of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella. The Nashville Ballet's production of Cinderella runs Thursday, October 6 through, Sunday, October 9 at Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Polk Theater. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.nashvilleballet.com/2022-cinderella.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:40:04-04
