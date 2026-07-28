Nashville band Blackwater Draw releases “Dear Eloise,” to honor Camp Mystic flood victim.

One year after the flooding that swept through Camp Mystic on the Guadalupe River, Nashville-based band Blackwater Draw is releasing “Dear Eloise,” an original song written to honor 8-year-old Eloise “Lulu” Peck, one of 27 campers who died in the July 4, 2025, tragedy.

The song began in a Nashville writing session between Blackwater Draw, made up of Lubbock, Texas natives Berklee Louise, Tiffy Nelson, and Cami Caldwell and hit Nashville songwriter Emily Shackleton.

Caldwell had come across Eloise's photo and was struck by her resemblance to Caldwell’s young niece and by small details the two girls shared, including a love of spaghetti and animals. The moment sparked a song idea in Caldwell, tentatively titled “The River Lied,” based on the broken promise the river made to the Mystic campers. During the writing session, Shackleton proposed opening the song as a letter: “Dear Eloise, I'm sorry the river lied.” The band says the rest of the song came together quickly, Emily stated she hadn’t written it, God had.

All proceeds from downloads of “Dear Eloise” will go to the Living for Lulu Foundation, the nonprofit Tim and Missy Peck started in their daughter’s memory to serve children and animals in need.

Blackwater Draw formed in Lubbock, Texas, where the members grew up performing at the historic Cactus Theater, owned by Caldwell’s family. The band relocated to Nashville in 2024 after signing a record deal and is currently writing songs for its debut album, set to be recorded this fall.

“Dear Eloise” is available on all streaming platforms.

Dear Eloise official music video:

https://youtu.be/nWdlpMkrsy4?is=UwVCzTu7QmGWXBvm [youtu.be]

