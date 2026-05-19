Nashville-based Banjo player Frank Evans to release debut solo album

ashville-based Banjo Player Frank Evans [frankevansmusic.com] has announced further details surrounding his debut solo album. Fit for a Dog is set for a May 29 release, and is accompanied by an album release party happening at the historic Station Inn in Nashville, TN. The first two singles from the album, “TJ’s Last Ride” and “Cecil Blue,” are available for streaming via Spotify [open.spotify.com] and Apple Music [music.apple.com], and more information on the album release party is available here [stationinn.com].

A modern master of the banjo, Frank Evans has a remarkable talent for balancing innovation and tradition that feels simultaneously exciting and intuitive. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Evans has established himself as an eminent professional with decades of experience as a performer, teacher, and recording artist. As both a singer and instrumentalist, his knowledge, experience, and expertise have helped to define him as an indispensable leader of the newest generation of traditional music masters.

Fit for a Dog features a star-studded list of performers, including Mike Bub (bass), Shad Cobb (fiddle), Oliver Craven (vocals), Maya Devitry (vocals), George Jackson (fiddle), Gaven Largent (dobro), Justin Moses, (dobro), Jake Stargel (guitar), and Casey Campbell (mandolin), who also co-produced the album alongside Evans. The album was recorded at The Tractor Shed in Nashville by Sean Sullivan and mastered by Eric Conn.