Get your dancing shoes on! Nashville Dance Fest is back for Volume 2 over at the Nashville Palace.

'The three-day festival is full of dance workshops from some of the best instructors in the nation, competitions, social dancing with all your friends, daily live music & evening concerts with Phillip Phillips, Matt Stell, Emily Ann Roberts, Erin Kinsey, Teddy Robb, Kaleb Sanders & MORE," their website said.

The event runs from September 6th through September 8th!