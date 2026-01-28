Nashville Divas Teach Brittany How To Dance

Diva Dance Nashville hosts adult choreography hip-hop dance classes for all levels!

Producer Brittany stopped by their studio and put her two left feet to the test! Did she nail it? Watch the video to find out!

"I had such a fun time! I was initially super nervous not only to dance in front of strangers, but then to broadcast my terrible skills on TV! But, I'm so glad I did. Everyone makes you feel welcomed as soon as you walk into the building and the nerves almost immediately washed away. Once we got started, I picked up the moves quicker than I thought I would, and even when I did mess up, the other classmates and the instructor (Valerie) were cheering me on and each other. I'll for sure be back, and I encourage anyone who wants to feel more confident, get in a fun exercise, and maybe wants to meet a new friend or two....just do it! You won't regret it!" - Producer Brittany

Want more information on Diva Dance Nashville? Visit their website at divadance.com and visit them ovr on their Instagram @divadancenashville