Nashville Farmer's Market Strawberry Festival is this weekend!

Join Nashville Farmer's Market or their first festival of the season, Strawberry Jubilee! On Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., everyone is invited to the FREE family-friendly event

🍓 Live music from November Blue Band on the main stage

🍓 Live music from Brother Banter on the indoor stage

🍓 Free pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids

🍓 Cooking demonstrations with Nossi College of Art's culinary team at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

🍓 Food trucks and food specials

🍓 Traditional Aztec dance performances (11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

🍓 A princess meet and greet for the kids from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

🍓 Produce specials and fresh strawberries

🍓 Vendor specials and handmade goods

🍓 And more!

Best of all - the event AND parking are free!

Saturday, May 9, 2026

10:00 AM 2:00 PM

Nashville Farmers' Market900 Rosa L Parks BoulevardNashville, TN, 37208

https://www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org/event-calendar/2026strawberryfest