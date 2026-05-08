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Nashville Farmer's Market Strawberry Festival is this weekend!

Nashville Farmer's Market Strawberry Festival
Nashville Farmer's Market Strawberry Festival
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Join Nashville Farmer's Market or their first festival of the season, Strawberry Jubilee! On Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., everyone is invited to the FREE family-friendly event

🍓 Live music from November Blue Band on the main stage
🍓 Live music from Brother Banter on the indoor stage
🍓 Free pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids
🍓 Cooking demonstrations with Nossi College of Art's culinary team at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
🍓 Food trucks and food specials
🍓 Traditional Aztec dance performances (11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.)
🍓 A princess meet and greet for the kids from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
🍓 Produce specials and fresh strawberries
🍓 Vendor specials and handmade goods
🍓 And more!

Best of all - the event AND parking are free! 

Saturday, May 9, 2026
10:00 AM  2:00 PM
Nashville Farmers' Market900 Rosa L Parks BoulevardNashville, TN, 37208

https://www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org/event-calendar/2026strawberryfest

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