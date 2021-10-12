Nashville Fashion Week 2021

Nashville Fashion Week Co-Founders Connie Cathcart-Richardson and Marcia Masulla gave us a preview of this year’s virtual event. Nashville Fashion Week runs October 12-16. It is a week-long celebration of Nashville's thriving fashion and retail community, with virtual runway shows as well as live panels and shopping events. For a schedule and more details, visit https://www.nashvillefashionweek.com/.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 12:58:39-04
