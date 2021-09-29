Nashville Film Festival Returns

Jason Pagitt from the Nashville Film Festival gave us a preview of the 2021 Nashville Film Festival. The 52nd Nashville Film Festival takes place Thursday, September 30 – Wednesday, October 6, and will feature more than 150 films, Creators Conference panels, Q&As and the Music Program in an engaging mix of in-person & online events. Visit https://nashvillefilmfestival.org/2021-festival/ to search and buy your tickets for individual films (in-person or virtual) and events.

