Nashville Film Festival This Weekend

Jason Padgitt, Nashville Film Festival executive director previewed of some of the films being shown at the 2022 Nashville Film Festival. The 53rd Nashville Film Festival, September 29 - October 5, will take place in three venues in and around Nashville, including the Belcourt Theater, the TPAC Andrew Johnson Theater and the historic Franklin Theatre. A portion of this year’s full program will be available to screen virtually for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of home. For more information, visit https://nashvillefilmfestival.org/.