Nashville Home Show Fall 2022

We were live at the Nashville Show Home where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. The Nashville Home Show is from 10am-8pm Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from 10am-5pm at the Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way So, Nashville, TN 37203. Save $2 off the regular $10 admission price when you buy tickets online or receive $5 admission after 5pm at the Box Office. Children ages 12 and under get in free. For online tickets click here: https://nashvillehomeshow.mpetickets.com/.