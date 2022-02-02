Nashville Homecoming for Travelin' McCourys

Musician Ronnie McCoury talked about the Grammy-winning bluegrass band he formed with his brother Rob, after years of playing music with their father, bluegrass legend Del McCoury. You can hear The Travelin’ McCourys plus special guests at their First Annual Nashville Homecoming on Saturday, February 5 at Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37201. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm. For tickets and more information click here: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-travelin-mccourys-brooklyn-bowl-nashville-tickets/11584265?pl=bbowlnash.