Party Fowl and Status Dough have collaborated to create the first-ever Nashville Hot Doughnut. Nashville Hot Doughnuts are available at Middle Tennessee Party Fowl locations – Nashville, Donelson, Murfreesboro, and Cool Springs – during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays or until supplies last. Nashville Hot Doughnuts are also available at Status Dough Nashville on Saturdays and Sundays until supplies last. For more information, visit https://partyfowl.com/ or https://www.statusdoughnuts.com/.