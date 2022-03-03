We were live at the Nashville Lawn and Garden show, a springtime celebration of all things green and growing. The 2022 Nashville Lawn and Garden show has 200 exhibit booths, live gardens, shopping, free lectures from horticulture experts and more. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show will be at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center through Sunday, March 6. For tickets or more information, go to www.nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com or call (615) 772-6809.