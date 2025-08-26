Nashville Music Producers Bring Music Writing Expertise to Aspiring Musicians

The pop music production and songwriting duo, Jenna Andrews and Stephen Kirk, is part of the growing pop music scene in Nashville, and they're bringing their expertise to music city for aspiring artists!

The duo sits down with Lelan - along with one of their artists, Mattie Pruitt, to share more on their music careers and more!

MORE DETAILS ON JENNA AND STEPHEN:

Jenna & Stephen co-wrote the songs "Free" and "What It Sounds Like" for Netflix animated musical film, as the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack becomes the highest-charting soundtrack of 2025. The animated musical film KPop Demon Hunters [google.com] is the second most-watched and is on track to become Netflix’s most-watched film ever, reaching over 210 million views as of late August 2025.

In addition, they opened a world-class music studio in Nashville, called Graffiti Studios, “Home” by Big X the Plug and Shaboozey was recorded there.

They have hosted three successful songwriting camps; the first one was for Big X the Plug, the next was for Jess Glynn, and they have a couple more exciting camps coming up…

Jenna Andrews is a two-time Grammy Award-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter & producer who has written and produced songs for artists such as Drake, Little Mix, Benee, and Noah Cyrus, Nelly Furtado and Ed Sheeran.

Stephen Kirk, a multi-Grammy nominated songwriter and producer, has worked with Pharrell, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Nelly Furtado and K. Michelle.

Together, the two created hits "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" K-Pop group, BTS, and also crafted tracks with Dixie D’Amelio and Jessie Murph.