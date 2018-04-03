Nashville native Ginna Claire Mason stars in Wicked!

Local Star of Wicked: "The Good Witch",Ginna Claire Mason on stage now at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Nashville native Ginna Claire Mason talked about her acting career, from Nashville to Broadway and back! Ginna Claire performs as “Glinda” in the smash hit Broadway musical Wicked!, which is on stage through Sunday, April 22 at the Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall located at 505 Deaderick St. in downtown Nashville. For tickets, visit www.TPAC.org or call (615) 782-4040.

