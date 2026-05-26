Nashville PBS to host A Slice of the Community Pizza Festival this weekend!

A joyful, family-friendly celebration featuring pizza vendors from around Nashville, music, and activities for all ages. Join the Nashville PBS (WNPT) for a pizza festival supporting A Slice of the Community, hosted by Jerome Moore. This ticketed event will bring Nashville residents together for an afternoon of great food, connection, and entertainment.

Guests can enjoy pizza samples from several vendors from Nashville and beyond, a live DJ, Nashville SC’s Tempo the Coyote, and a dedicated kids’ area. Children 4 and younger admitted free.

Come hungry, bring the kids, and spend the day building community, one slice at a time. Pizza Festival T-shirts are available (see ticket add-on options to purchase)!

Date: May 30, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Nashville PBS Campus

Event Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-slice-of-the-community-pizza-festival-tickets-1987089961566?aff=oddtdtcreator [eventbrite.com]

