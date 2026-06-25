Nashville-produced original musical "One Step at a Time" coming to TPAC

– Real change doesn’t happen overnight – it happens one step at a time. Quaver Entertainment today announced that its original musical “One Step at a Time” will take the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s (TPAC) James K. Polk Theater for an exclusive, two-night engagement on Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1.

The musical weaves a narrative of courage, belonging and resilience, all driven by the transformative power of music. Set within a school community searching for answers, the story follows adults rediscovering their passion and students uncovering their inner strength, ultimately revealing how deeply we all need one another to grow.

“I wrote 'One Step at a Time' to be an energetic, Broadway-style production with a meaningful message,” said Dr. David Mastran, the show’s writer and CEO of QuaverEd. “Through relatable characters and moving music, this story offers a hopeful roadmap for communities looking to heal and connect.”

Brought to life by a team of local talent, this homegrown Nashville production features 20 original songs, a full live orchestra, and a cast of 27 Nashville-based performers.

Under the guidance of Nashville theater veterans Holly Shepherd (Producer) and Brian Hull (Director), the production has dynamically evolved since its initial workshop performance in January 2026, promising a polished and unforgettable theatrical experience for the community.

Performance Details & Ticketing