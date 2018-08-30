Nashville Repertory Theatre's "Avenue Q"

1:01 PM, Aug 30, 2018

The Nashville Repertory Theatre's Comedy Avenue Q

See the outrageous comedy at TPAC’s Johnson Theater September 8-23! Visit www.NashvilleRep.org for tickets. But remember – just because these are puppets, doesn’t mean the show is suitable for children. Avenue Q features adult content.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments