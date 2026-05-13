Nashville Rose Fest is this weekend benefiting the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition

Get ready to sip, celebrate, and dress in your favorite shades of pink at Nashville Rosé Festival, one of the most popular outdoor festivals in Nashville, Tennessee.

This unforgettable spring event brings together rosé wine lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, craft beer fans, and festival-goers for a full day of tastings, music, fashion, and fun — all while supporting the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.https://www.tbcc.org/ [tbcc.org]

Whether you’re planning a girls’ day out, a Mother’s Day weekend celebration, or a trip to Music City, Nashville Rosé Festival delivers the ultimate outdoor festival experience.

Get tickets here

https://www.nashvillerosefestival.com/ [nashvillerosefestival.com]

Discount Code for $10 off on tickets if you use TBCC