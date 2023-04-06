We were live at the Nashville Spring Home Show checking out the latest home improvement products and services. We also talked to this year’s featured guest HGTV’s The Laundry Guy Patric Richardson. Patric will be showing tips on tricks in booth #1255 Thursday at 5pm and Friday at 11am and 1pm. The Nashville Spring Home Show runs Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8 at the Music City Center. Tickets for the Nashville Spring Home Show are $12 Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8. Buy tickets early online and save $2. For tickets and exhibitor information, visit https://www.nashvillespringhomeshow.com. This segment is paid for by: Nashville Home Show

