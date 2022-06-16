Nashville Street Barbers Give Haircuts and Dignity to the Homeless

Caroline Lindner, the founder of Nashville Street Barbers, and photographer Jesse Lendzion talked about Nashville Street Barbers’ mission to bring smiles to the faces of those experiencing homelessness by giving them free haircuts, and the picture book Jesse published showcasing it all. For a copy or the book, go to https://www.jessepaulphoto.com/. Half of the proceeds from all book sales go to Nashville Street Barbers, a non-profit social enterprise. To get connected with the Nashville Street Barbers, visit https://nashvillestreetbarbers.org/.