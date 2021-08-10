Nashville-Style Bar-B-Cue from Edley's

Holly Peters from Edley's Bar-B-Cue showed how they make their made Nashville-Style Bar-B-Cue (see recipe below) Edley's will be demonstrating this new style of BBQ on Saturday, August 14 at Blended Festival Nashville on the main culinary stage at 8pm. The Blended Wine and Music Festival runs Friday, August 13 through Saturday, August 14 at First Horizon Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219. For tickets or more information, go to https://blendedfestival.frontgatetickets.com/. There are three Edley’s Bar-B-Que locations in the Nashville area. For menu options or to find the location nearest you, visit https://www.edleysbbq.com/.

Nashville-Style Bar-B-Cue

Place Pork Butt on cutting board and score the fat in a diamond pattern - 1 ½” deep and 1-1/2” in wide – you WILL cut into the meat slightly. Place Pork Butt in a pan and distribute 2 – 2 ½ cups of Habanero Pepper Mash over entire shoulder. Marinate for at least 24 hours. After 24 hours, shake off excess pepper mash and distribute 1 cup of Hot Chicken Rub over entire butt – be sure to get into the deep scoring on top. Let marinate in rub for at least 4 hours.

Set smoker temp to 225°. Place Butt on rack with the fat side up. Pour a little bit of the left over excess pepper mash on top of the butt (about ½ cup). Smoke at 225° for about 12 hours or until internal temp is between 187° and 193° - the ideal temp is 189°.

Chop Pork and include some Bark. Butter both sides of a bun and place cut side down on flattop grill for approximately 1 minute. When Bun is golden brown, add 1/2 oz. of Red Sauce to bottom of Bun. Loosely pile Pork on bottom of Bun. Stripe Protein with 1 oz. of Red Sauce. Place cole slaw on top of Pork. Place Pickle Chips on top of the cole slaw. Place top Bun on Sandwich and enjoy!

