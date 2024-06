Join your Nashville Symphony under the stars at Ascend Amphitheater for an evening celebrating the most beloved film score composer of all time, John Williams. Nathan Aspinall leads the Orchestra through Williams’ iconic scores including beautiful orchestrations from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Hook, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Superman, and more. Celebrate this can’t-miss concert experience with friends and family!

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit nashvillesymphony.org