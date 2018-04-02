Nashville VegFest Superfood Truffles

1:53 PM, Apr 2, 2018

Healthy & Delicious Superfood Truffles

Vegan Chef Jess Rice showed how to make Superfood Truffles, and previewed Nashville VegFest. (see recipe below) Don’t miss the 3rd annual Nashville VegFest, celebrating the plant-based lifestyle. It's Saturday, April 7 from 10am to 6pm at the Nashville Fairgrounds, featuring 80+ vendors, top chefs, cooking demos, food/product samples, children's activities, food trucks, and more. Get all the details at www.nashvillevegfest.com


Superfood Truffles:

 
3/4 cup raw cashew butter*
1/4 cup raw agave syrup
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/3 cup melted raw cacao butter
1/4 cup coconut butter
1/4 cup cacao powder
1/4 cup water
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 vanilla bean, seeded
A pinch of sea salt
*Cashew butter is made by blending 1 cup raw cashews and slowly drizzling in grapeseed oil once a paste starts to form from the cashews alone
 
Options for Toppings:
-Chia seeds + Goji berries
-Matcha Green Tea Powder + Bee pollen
-Walnuts
-Shredded Coconut
-Cacao Nibs + Sea Salt
 
Directions:
Make cashew butter in your food processor by pulsing the cashews until a paste-like substance forms. 
Stop and scrape down the sides of the food processor often.
If necessary, slowly stream in a small amount of grapeseed oil until a smooth butter forms.
Melt cacao butter and coconut butter in a double boiler or in your dehydrator
Transfer cashew butter to a blender with water, vanilla, sea salt, almond extract, and sweeteners.
Slowly stream in liquified coconut butter and cacao butter until it is smooth throughout and well-combined
Add cacao powder a tablespoon at a time so the mixture does not seize up
Transfer chocolate mix to a large metal or glass bowl and chill in the freezer until completely frozen
Using a small spoon or a melon baller, scoop out the frozen mix and roll it into a ball (use gloves to avoid a mess) and toss each ball in desired toppings.
Set on a cookie sheet and chill in the refrigerator until firm again. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments