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Nashville Women's Hockey to host an "End of Season Watch Party"

Nashville Women's Hockey League
Nashville Women's Hockey League
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Nashville Women’s Hockey is a growing community dedicated to creating more opportunities for adult women to play, develop, and enjoy ice hockey in the Nashville area.
They chat with us about their "End of Season Watch Party" this Thursday, August 20th at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

Games start at 7:30pm!

Ford Ice Bellevue
7638 B Hwy 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221

Website: https://www.nashvillewomenshockey.org/ [nashvillewomenshockey.org]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nashwomenshockey/ [instagram.com]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NashWomensHockey [facebook.com]
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nashwomenshockey [tiktok.com]

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