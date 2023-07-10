Nashville Zoo Brings An Iguana To Visit

Mallory Immel and Kroy York from Nashville Zoo introduced us to Betty White, a Rhinoceros Iguana, and talked about DinoTrek. You can see Betty White and all the other animals at Nashville Zoo, which is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown. Take a journey to the past and walk alongside life-size animatronic dinosaurs at DinoTrek! Watch as giant dinos hiss, spit, move, and roar on this wild prehistoric adventure. DinoTrek is at the Nashville Zoo through July 30. Visit www.NashvilleZoo.org/DinoTrek for tickets and more information.

