Nashville Zoo introduces us to Andre the Tamandua!

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 12:54:02-05

Mallory Immel from Nashville Zoo introduced us to Andre the Tamandua. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

Visit www.nashvillezoo.org or call (615) 833-1534 for more information. Enjoy Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights at the Nashville Zoo from Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, February 4 at 5pm-9pm each day.

Zoolumination is the country's largest Chinese lantern festival featuirng magical scenes of more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns. For tickets to Zoolumination, click here: https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination?keyword=zoolumination.

