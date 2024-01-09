Nashville Zoo introduces us to Andre the Tamandua!

Mallory Immel from Nashville Zoo introduced us to Andre the Tamandua. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

Visit www.nashvillezoo.org or call (615) 833-1534 for more information. Enjoy Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights at the Nashville Zoo from Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, February 4 at 5pm-9pm each day.

Zoolumination is the country's largest Chinese lantern festival featuirng magical scenes of more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns. For tickets to Zoolumination, click here: https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination?keyword=zoolumination.

