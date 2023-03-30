Nashville Zoo’s DinoTrek is Back

Take a journey to the past and walk alongside life-size animatronic dinosaurs at Nashville Zoo’s DinoTrek! New this year, meet a 23-foot-tall brachiosaurus and a family of triceratopses. Watch as these giant dinos hiss, spit, move, and roar on this wild prehistoric adventure. DinoTrek is at the Nashville Zoo from March 10 to July 30. Visit www.NashvilleZoo.org/DinoTrek for tickets and more information. This segment paid for by: Nashville Zoo.

