Nate Bargatze stops by the studio to chat with Heather and Lelan about Nate’s Nashville Christmas variety special airing this week on CBS! Nate tells us about his vision for the show, shot in front of a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry. Nate also talks about his new Netflix special and tour. You can watch Nate’s Nashville Christmas this Thursday right here on NewsChannel 5!
Nate Bargatze tells us about his variety show, "Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas"
