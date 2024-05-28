Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

National Burger Day with Burger + Grain

Posted at 1:15 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 14:18:45-04

It's National Burger Day, and the folks at Burger + Grain are serving up something delicious in studio!
Owner, Chris Payne, shares tips on cooking up the perfect burger, plus, how Burger + Grain is celebrating the national occasion!

For more information, visit burgerandgrain.com

ABOUT BURGER + GRAIN:

For us, transparency is everything. We want you to feel like you’re part of the culinary process, as we welcome you into B+G, the experience is all about you. An open kitchen concept that puts you in the middle of the interaction with our chef and culinary team. A floor plan layout that allows our staff to prep and guide you in your culinary journey. Our in-house dry aging, extensive whiskey and bourbon program, and complete scratch kitchen round out the experience – one you will surely not soon forget.

Boasting locally-sourced ingredients and an authentic ethos, we operate with a hospitality-first mentality, So come on in, stay awhile, and say hello to your new favorite dining experience in Nashville’s booming Nations neighborhood.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018