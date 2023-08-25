Executive director of The Cinema Foundation Bryan Braunlich gave us all the details on National Cinema Day. The 2nd Annual National Cinema Day is Sunday, August 27 at more than 3,000 participating locations across the country. Regal is partnering with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema at all Regal theatres across the country. The one-day only event will offer $4 tickets to all movies in all formats along with a Regal special $4 small combo concession offer. To buy tickets or to see a list of participating theaters, visit www.NationalCinemaDay.org and your local movie theater's website or app.

