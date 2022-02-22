Watch
National Margarita Day Recipes

We are celebrating the day with recipes
Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:18:04-05

Fins Up Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1.50 oz. Margaritaville® Gold Tequila 
  • 0.75 oz. Margaritaville® Triple Sec 
  • 3.50 oz. Lemon-X Margarita Mix 

Garnish:

  • Lime wedge
  • Salt

Instructions:

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker to the top with ice.
  2. Add ingredients then shake to combine. 
  3. Strain into a salt-rimmed margarita glass filled with a little ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

M-avo-Rita

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Silver Tequila
  • .5 oz of Triple Sec
  • .5 oz Melon Liquor
  • 2 tbs of Avocado Puree
  • 3.5 oz of Margarita Mix or Lime Juice
  • 3 slices of Jalapenos
  • Dash of Minced Cilantro

Garnish:

  • Lime zest
  • Lime wedge
  • Salt

Instructions:

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with all ingredients and a scoop of ice, then shake.
  2. Run a lime wheel across the rim of the glass and then dip in a mix of the lime zest and salt.
  3. Strain the margarita into the rimmed cup with a scoop of ice.

