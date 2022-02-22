National Margarita Day Recipes

Fins Up Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.50 oz. Margaritaville® Gold Tequila
- 0.75 oz. Margaritaville® Triple Sec
- 3.50 oz. Lemon-X Margarita Mix
Garnish:
- Lime wedge
- Salt
Instructions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker to the top with ice.
- Add ingredients then shake to combine.
- Strain into a salt-rimmed margarita glass filled with a little ice and garnish with a lime wedge.
M-avo-Rita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Silver Tequila
- .5 oz of Triple Sec
- .5 oz Melon Liquor
- 2 tbs of Avocado Puree
- 3.5 oz of Margarita Mix or Lime Juice
- 3 slices of Jalapenos
- Dash of Minced Cilantro
Garnish:
- Lime zest
- Lime wedge
- Salt
Instructions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker with all ingredients and a scoop of ice, then shake.
- Run a lime wheel across the rim of the glass and then dip in a mix of the lime zest and salt.
- Strain the margarita into the rimmed cup with a scoop of ice.
Macey Cleary