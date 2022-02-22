National Margarita Day Recipes

Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 22, 2022

Fins Up Margarita Ingredients: 1.50 oz. Margaritaville® Gold Tequila

0.75 oz. Margaritaville® Triple Sec

3.50 oz. Lemon-X Margarita Mix Garnish: Lime wedge

Salt Instructions: Fill a cocktail shaker to the top with ice. Add ingredients then shake to combine. Strain into a salt-rimmed margarita glass filled with a little ice and garnish with a lime wedge. M-avo-Rita Ingredients: 1.5 oz of Silver Tequila

.5 oz of Triple Sec

.5 oz Melon Liquor

2 tbs of Avocado Puree

3.5 oz of Margarita Mix or Lime Juice

3 slices of Jalapenos

Dash of Minced Cilantro Garnish: Lime zest

Lime wedge

Salt Instructions: Fill a cocktail shaker with all ingredients and a scoop of ice, then shake. Run a lime wheel across the rim of the glass and then dip in a mix of the lime zest and salt. Strain the margarita into the rimmed cup with a scoop of ice. Macey Cleary

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.