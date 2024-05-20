Watch Now
National Streaming Day shows and movies to watch

Posted at 12:40 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 13:40:31-04

Today is National Streaming Day, and if you're looking to add a new show or movie to your queue, Movie Reviewer, Neil Pond, joined us with the top streaming picks everyone is talking about!

  • "Bridgerton" Season 3 - Now Streaming on Netflix
  • "Unfrosted" - Now Streaming on Netflix
  • "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" - Streaming on Netflix July 3rd
  • "Presumed Innocent" - Streaming on Apple TV+ June 12th
  • "Bell Bottom COuntry" - Streaming on HULU May 29th
  • "The Beach Boys" Documentary - Streaming on Disney+ May 24th
