Naughty Or Nice? Santa Claus Checks His List With Producer Brittany On Broadway

We're less than 6 months away from Christmas, and although the temperatures are heating up outside and holiday core isn't hitting store shelves just yet, who says we can't get in the holiday spirit a little early this year?

Producer Brittany headed over to Broadway with Santa Claus to ask people if they think they're on his "Naughty or Nice" list.

Santa Claus will be at the Nashville Sounds game this Friday, July 25th (Christmas in July) to throw out the first pitch, take pictures and interact with fans! Make sure you stop him to say, "hello"!