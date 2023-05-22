NCIS: Hawai'i Season Finale Tonight

NCIS: Hawai'i stars Tori Anderson and Alex Tarrant gave us a preview of the show’s big season finale. Don't miss the season finale of NCIS: Hawai'i, Monday May 22 at 9pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more details.
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 12:53:30-04
NCIS: Hawai'i stars Tori Anderson and Alex Tarrant gave us a preview of the show’s big season finale. Don't miss the season finale of NCIS: Hawai'i, Monday May 22 at 9pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more details.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.