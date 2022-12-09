Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Necktie Angel Ornaments

We learn to make a keepsake for the holidays
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 12:59:02-05

Meryll and Lelan showed how to turn a necktie into an angel ornament to keep the memory of a lost loved one alive.

Visit https://lori4christ.wordpress.com/2017/10/31/necktie-angels-tutorial/ for an easy tutorial on how to make a no-sew angel necktie ornament.

Here's a video tutorial by This Southern Girl Can:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kg4fCtgtUNY.

Try this one if you want a more complicated project that requires a little bit of hand sewing: https://www.knittingparadise.com/threads/angel-ornament-doll-from-a-mans-tie.228315/.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018