New Art Gallery

Tony and Crystal gave us a look at Taylor Arts Collective’s opening exhibit and new gift shop. “Dear Nashville”, a visual letter to Nashville is a community-based exhibition featuring twelve artists from the Taylor Arts Collective. The new gift shop adjoins the exhibit inside Taylor Arts Collective, located at in Germantown at 100 Taylor St. Nashville, TN 37219. For more information follow @100TaylorArtsCollective on Instagram and Facebook.
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 13:16:31-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.