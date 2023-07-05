New Barbie Movie Inspires Fashion Trends

Lifestyle expert Kelly Schwartz showed the latest fashion trends inspired by the new movie Barbie. Today’s fashions were courtesy of In Bloom Boutique, located at 1144 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Visit www.inbloomboutique.com for more information. To learn more about Kelly, visit her website, https://abraidedblonde.com/.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 14:21:06-04
Lifestyle expert Kelly Schwartz showed the latest fashion trends inspired by the new movie Barbie. Today’s fashions were courtesy of In Bloom Boutique, located at 1144 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Visit www.inbloomboutique.com for more information. To learn more about Kelly, visit her website, https://abraidedblonde.com/.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.