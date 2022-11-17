New Book By "Happily Grey" Influencer

Watch Now
Happily Grey brand founder and Social Influencer Mary Lawless Lee talked about her journey through life’s highs, lows and in-between and the intimate stories she shares about her personal life in her new book. Happily Grey: Stories, Souvenirs, and Everyday Wonders from the Life In Between by Mary Lawless Lee is available wherever you buy books. You're invited to a holiday open house and book signing with Mary at the Happily Grey store on Saturday, December 10 from 1pm-4pm. Tickets are required and can be purchased for $35 here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/happily-grey-book-signing-with-mary-lawless-lee-tickets-449506545177. Ticket price includes the price of the book. The Happily Grey store is located inside L & L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave. Ste. 147 Nashville, TN 37209. Follow @happilygrey and @marylawlesslee on Instagram.

