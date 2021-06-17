New Book from The Voice Winner

Todd talked about winning The Voice and how he and his family of ten have learned that celebrating the small victories in life can lead to big joy. Every Little Win: How Celebrating Small Victories Can Lead to Big Joy by Todd and Brooke Tilghman is available wherever you buy books. For information on Todd's music, follow @todd_tilghman on Instagram, Twitter, and on Facebook.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:44:33-04
