New Book Highlights the Challenges for Woman in Country Music

Women In Country Music Who Transformed The Genre
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:56:40-04

Award-winning Nashville music journalist and author Marissa R. Moss talked about the women in who have succeeded in country music despite the deeply embedded "boys’ club", and how they've helped transform the genre into a more inclusive place for all. Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be by Marissa R. Moss is available wherever you buy books.

