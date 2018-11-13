New Book on Nashville's Past and Present

12:04 PM, Nov 13, 2018

New Book About Nashville's Past and Present

Author Ann Patchett and Photographer Heidi Ross share about their new book "Nashville: Scenes From the New American South". Ann and Heidi will be signing copies of Nashville: Scenes From the New American South this evening at 5:30pm at Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike Nashville, TN 37215. Limited edition prints of photographs from the book will be on display and for sale, there will also be champagne and light snacks. For more information go to https://www.parnassusbooks.net. Look for Nashville: Scenes From the New American South wherever books are sold.

