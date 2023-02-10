New Boutique Hotel for Dogs

Megan Fagliano from Yardstick Boutique Dog Hotel gave us a tour of the new elevated daycare and boarding hotel for dogs. Yardstick offers Nighttime (boarding), Daytime (small group daycare), and Bathtime services. Yardstick is a smaller-by-design concept aimed at offering more personalized care in a stress-free, elevated environment. Yardstick has on-site overnight supervision, a high staff-to-dog ratio, premium air quality controls, and local veterinary partnerships. Yardstick Boutique Dog Hotel is located at 2605 Grissom Drive, Nashville, TN 37204 in the Berry Hill area. For more information, visit https://www.yardstick.dog/. Follow along on Instagram @yardstick_nashville.