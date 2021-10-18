New Christmas Album from Steve Wariner

Multi-Grammy, CMA and ACM winning singer-songwriter Steve Wariner talked about recording his first new Christmas album in 18 years. The album features newly imagined arrangements of Christmas classics including “Silent Night,” “The First Noel” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” as well as six original holiday tunes, all written by Wariner. Steve Wariner's new album Feels Like Christmas Time is available wherever you buy music. Go to www.stevewariner.com for more information.