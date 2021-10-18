Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

New Christmas Album from Steve Wariner

items.[0].videoTitle
We chat with the musician about his new album
Posted at 4:23 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:24:13-04

Multi-Grammy, CMA and ACM winning singer-songwriter Steve Wariner talked about recording his first new Christmas album in 18 years. The album features newly imagined arrangements of Christmas classics including “Silent Night,” “The First Noel” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” as well as six original holiday tunes, all written by Wariner. Steve Wariner's new album Feels Like Christmas Time is available wherever you buy music. Go to www.stevewariner.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018