New Christmas Music from Jamie O'Neal

Country singer Jamie O’Neal talked about recording her first Christmas album. Jamie’s new album "Spirit & Joy" celebrates the cheerful nature of the season, while honoring the sentimental side of the holidays. She co-wrote three originals and includes her first-ever duet with her husband, as well as collaborations with her father, sister and daughter and fellow ACM Award winner Collin Raye. The album also features cuts from Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Colin Raye and Idina Menzel. "Spirit & Joy" is available wherever you buy music.