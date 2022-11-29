Watch Now
New Christmas Music from Jamie O'Neal

Jamie O'Neal share more about her new Christmas album.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 13:12:38-05

Country singer Jamie O’Neal talked about recording her first Christmas album. Jamie’s new album "Spirit & Joy" celebrates the cheerful nature of the season, while honoring the sentimental side of the holidays. She co-wrote three originals and includes her first-ever duet with her husband, as well as collaborations with her father, sister and daughter and fellow ACM Award winner Collin Raye. The album also features cuts from Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Colin Raye and Idina Menzel. "Spirit & Joy" is available wherever you buy music.  

