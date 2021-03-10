New Event at OZ Arts Nashville

Mark Murphy talked about OZ Arts Nashville's presentation of PRISM, a provocative installation experience created for physically distanced audiences that will take place in OZ Arts’ creative warehouse, (6172 Cockrill Bend Circle, Nashville, TN) March 12 - March 28. The first weekend of performances is nearly sold out, so OZ extended the run by one week to allow more visitors to experience the event. Tickets are now at www.ozartsnashville.org.

