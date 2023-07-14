Watch Now
New Exhibit at Tennessee State Museum

We learn more about Rosenwald schools in the Volunteer state.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:13:49-04

Tennessee State Museum curator Matthew Gailani gave us a tour of their new exhibition that tell the story behind Rosenwald schools and how they impacted the lives of generations of students and Black families. The Tennessee State Museum exhibit, "Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee" runs through February 24, 2024. The Tennessee State Museum is located at 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, visit https://tnmuseum.org/.

