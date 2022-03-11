New Exhibit Honors Art Teachers

Frist Art Museum in-house curator Trinita Kennedy gave us a tour of the Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful exhibition and curator Shaun Giles talked about the companion exhibit that salutes local teachers. The Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful exhibition will be in the Upper Galleries at the Frist Arts Center through Sunday, June 5. Teachers Beyond the Classroom will be in the FREE Conte Community Arts Gallery through Sunday, August 28. The Frist Art Museum is located at 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, go to www.fristartmuseum.org or call (615) 244-3340.