Anzie Blue co-owners Derek Van Mol and Marcie Allen talked about the AB Block Party, a new family-friendly Labor Day event they’re co-producing. The AB Block Party is Monday, September 4 from 11am-1pm in the Belcourt Theatre parking lot at 2102 Belcourt Ave. Tickets are FREE with a $20 suggested donation (benefits Belcourt Theatre). TICKET REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. Enjoy music, food, & vendors and featured headliner Joy Oladokun, Daniel Nunnelee, Grace Bowers, Josh Black comedy and more. Go to https://www.anzieblue.com/product/ab-block-party/1297 for tickets and more information.

