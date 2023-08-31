Watch Now
New Family-Friendly Labor Day Event

We learn more about the event being held in the parking lot of the Belcourt Theatre.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 12:52:59-04

Anzie Blue co-owners Derek Van Mol and Marcie Allen talked about the AB Block Party, a new family-friendly Labor Day event they’re co-producing. The AB Block Party is Monday, September 4 from 11am-1pm in the Belcourt Theatre parking lot at 2102 Belcourt Ave. Tickets are FREE with a $20 suggested donation (benefits Belcourt Theatre). TICKET REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. Enjoy music, food, & vendors and featured headliner Joy Oladokun, Daniel Nunnelee, Grace Bowers, Josh Black comedy and more. Go to https://www.anzieblue.com/product/ab-block-party/1297 for tickets and more information.

